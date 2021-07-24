Sat, 24 Jul, 2021 - 11:46

Weekend weather: Slightly cooler temperatures expected but highs of 23 and 26 degrees today

Lifeguards on duty at a packed Fountainstown beach in as sunseekers enjoy the sunny hot weather. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Maeve Lee

WHILE temperatures are expected to dip over the coming days, Corkonians can still make the most of some sunshine this weekend.

According to Met Éireann, today is set to be a largely dry day with plenty of sunny spells though some isolated showers are expected to develop this afternoon.

It will remain warm with highs of 23 to 26 degrees.

A Status Yellow High-Temperature Warning officially lifted at 9 am this morning as the scorching weather begins to ease. 

Fortunately, the nights are expected to be cooler in the coming days.

As for tonight, it will be mostly dry will good clear spells, but some cloud will also be around with a few mist patches forming.

Temperatures will generally not fall below 12 to 15 degrees in light and variable breezes.

Sunday will bring sunny spells with just some scattered showers developing in the afternoon. 

It will remain warm with highest temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees in light to moderate northerly breezes.

Commenting yesterday on the forecast for the weekend, meteorologist Aoife Kealy said whilst we will lose the very high temperatures over the weekend, it will still be warm with temperatures widely into the mid to low 20s across the country on Saturday and Sunday.

“It won’t be quite as warm during the nights, however, which will be welcome news to many,” she said.

