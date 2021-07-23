Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 20:52

Fire Services respond to a number of incidents across Cork

Crews from different fire stations attended to a number of incidents this evening. 

Maeve Lee

FIRE Services responded to a number of incidents in Cork this evening.

Crews from Anglesea Street Fire Station attended the scene of a car on fire in the Ballyphehane area at 6:25 pm this evening.

Two units from the station were at the scene of the fire.

Meanwhile, there was a gorse fire in The Glen in the northside with crews from Ballyvolane Fire Station attending the incidents just before 6:30 pm this evening.

There was also an outdoor fire in the Mayfield area at approximately 5 pm.

Crews from Ballyvolane attended the scene.

Two units also attended the scene of a road traffic collision in Dunmanway at approximately 4:45 pm.

The incident involved one vehicle.

