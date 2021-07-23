Teenage motorist jailed for driving without insurance for ninth time

A 19-year-old motorist has been jailed for five months and banned from driving for eight years for driving without insurance – for the ninth time.

Defence barrister, Jack Sreenan, said on behalf of Daniel Paun of Market Square, Newcastle Village, Dublin, had been staying out of trouble since this latest offence was detected on February 26.

“He is making his best effort,” Mr Sreenan said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “He is making no effort.

"He will have to learn what happens in this court when you have eight previous convictions for having no insurance.”

Furthermore, the judge said the young man had failed to turn up in Cork District Court for his case previously.

Mr Sreenan said the defendant was away in Romania but had returned to Ireland to face the case.

Sergeant John Kelleher said gardaí stopped Daniel Paun on the M8 at Killydonoghue, Glanmire, County Cork, on February 26 at a Covid checkpoint.

He pleaded guilty to charges including driving without insurance and giving gardaí at the checkpoint a false name.

Judge Kelleher imposed a total jail term of five months and an eight-year driving disqualification.

Recognisances in the event of an appeal were set at €750 cash and an independent surety of €750.