Cork family named winners of 2020 Dairygold Milk Quality Awards

A Cork family has been named as the overall winners of the 2020 Dairygold Milk Quality Awards.

Milk suppliers John, Teresa, John (Jnr) and Victor O`Sullivan from Whitechurch, East Cork were also named winners of the East Cork region for consistently supplying the best quality milk to Dairygold throughout 2020.

John and his wife Teresa have five sons John (Jnr), Victor, Donal, Robert and Colm.

John (Jnr.) and Victor are now the fourth generation to run the family business together with their parents John and Teresa, ably assisted by Farm Manager David McGrath.

The Cork family currently milk 500 Pedigree Holstein Friesian cows under the renowned herd prefix of ‘Lisduff’; a well-known national pedigree Holstein-Friesian herd with a strong emphasis on commercial milk production.

The judges commended the east Cork family for their work and noted the O’Sullivan farm for its “outstanding attention to detail, exceptional production standards and excellent example of what good management coupled with a willingness to strive for continuous improvement can achieve.”

They also praised the O’Sullivan’s for their focus on farm efficiency, their excellent performance in cow fertility and milk output, and also their significant work in reducing antibiotic usage on the farm.

Speaking about the awards, Dairygold Chairman John O’Gorman said that 2020 was a “remarkably difficult year for everyone” due to the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Throughout this our milk suppliers continued to step up to the mark and maintained the highest of standards our customers have come to expect of us. We are delighted to recognise this huge effort on an annual basis and bring the stories behind the success to the forefront.

"Our suppliers recognise the challenges faced by the industry and are embracing significant changes to meet sustainability pledges across their farm enterprises, all while delivering excellent milk quality. The O’Sullivan’s are an excellent example of how consistent improvements over time can yield fantastic results.”

The awards were based on 2020 milk quality data for all 2,700 Dairygold milk suppliers across counties Cork, Tipperary, Limerick and Clare.