Aer Lingus staff at Cork Airport to no longer be laid off while runway repairs take place

AER LINGUS staff at Cork Airport will no longer be laid off while runway repairs are completed at the airport.

In a statement to The Echo, Aer Lingus confirmed that the airline has decided not to temporarily lay off its employees at the airport from September until November while runway repairs are completed.

It comes following reassurances from Government regarding the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS).

“Following reassurances provided by the Government regarding the continuation of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme to the end of Quarter 4 of 2021, Aer Lingus has decided not to temporarily lay off its employees in Cork Airport during the period of the runway closure, as had been previously announced,” a spokesperson said.

In May, Aer Lingus announced the permanent closure of its cabin crew base at Shannon airport and the temporary closure of the Aer Lingus base at Cork airport from September until late November 2021.

Almost 200 cabin crew and ground staff at the Cork base were to be temporarily laid off as a result.

There were calls for the staff to remain on the company books for the period with the support of the EWSS.

Solidarity TD Mick Barry strongly welcomed the news.

“It shows what can happen when workers organise and apply pressure.

"Other airport employers should now give the same commitment and pressure should be applied should they fail to do so," he said.

He added: “This is a victory for workers, and I hope that workers throughout the Cork region draw a little bit of inspiration from this too.”