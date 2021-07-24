'Migrants make a vital contribution to daily life in Ireland', Taoiseach says 

The Taoiseach said the vital role played by migrants in Irish society had been highlighted during the pandemic and that the government was committed to tackling their sometimes precarious legal situation.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin made the comments at a webinar to launch the Irish Immigration Lawyers Association.

“Migrants make a vital contribution to daily life in Ireland from health and social care to food supplies and local services, to our artistic and cultural life. The pandemic has only served to highlight this importance.

“I am acutely aware that a lack of security of status in the country can leave people vulnerable to the dangers of exploitation.

"Some unscrupulous employers can and do take advantage of people who are in a precarious legal situation and this is why Government is fully committed to introducing a regularisation scheme for the undocumented by the end of this year,” the Taoiseach said.

High Court judge, Ms Justice Tara Burns, told the webinar, “I understand this is a difficult area of law to be involved in. Apart from the complexity of the law and the breath of applications covered, you are frequently dealing with people in difficult circumstances from different cultures with a different language who have an important story to tell.

"It falls on your shoulders to understand that complex situation and convert it into a viable application. This is a difficult task and perhaps one that is not widely recognised as required and valuable. However, it is noble and worthwhile.”

The newly formed association is run by a committee consisting of: Shehzad Bajwa, Bajwa Solicitors; Karen Berkeley, Berkeley Solicitors; Thomas Coughlan, Thomas Coughlan & Company; Aileen Gittens, McGrath McGrane LLP; Hiro Ino, Hiro Ino & Company; Leah O’Leary, Daly Lynch Crowe and Solicitors LLP; Carol Sinnott, Sinnott Solicitors; and Colm Stanley, Stanley & Company.