Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 19:17

Over 100 community groups in Cork to benefit from €156k in funding 

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, pictured at the new Argideen Valley Trail walkway, has congratulated the successful projects who have been awarded the funding. Pic: Brian Lougheed

Maeve Lee

OVER 100 community groups across Cork County will benefit from funding of over €156k under a programme that aims to help communities to carry out minor improvements to buildings.

The county-wide allocation under the Community Enhancement Programme 2021 will see a number of community groups receive a total of €156,299 in funding.

117 community groups will benefit from the programme which allows communities to carry out improvements such as energy-saving projects, renovate community centres, develop community amenities and purchase equipment.

The fund also includes provision for 32 groups in County Cork who will benefit from a new one-off grant associated with the reopening of facilities.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan congratulated all the successful projects.

“The resilience of community groups across the entire County of Cork since March of last year is nothing short of inspiring."

“I want to thank every one of them for the tremendous work that they continue to do. It’s wonderful to see so many worthy projects receive funding through the Community Enhancement Programme.” 

She said the funds will help the voluntary groups continue to make a difference in their communities.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey added that an important element of this year’s programme is supporting community groups as they reopen their facilities after the pandemic.

“This funding will help these vital grassroots organisations to get back on their feet, carry out the necessary improvements together with repairs to their centres and continue with their invaluable work.” 

In West Cork Local Comunity Development Committee (LCDC), 36 projects successfully applied for the funding to the value of €50,200.

Successful groups include Dunmanway Pitch & Putt Club, which plans to purchase additional equipment in response to the increasing interest in the game, and Gaggin Community Association.

34 projects in South Cork LCDC have been successful, including Owenabue Men’s Shed receiving funds towards woodwork materials, which will assist members in their Woodwork for Beginners classes and Kilmurry Historical & Archeological Association Ltd, who plan on installing branded signage to promote the Independence Museum which will support the wider tourism sector in the area.

Details of all the successful applicants for funding can be found by visiting www.corkcoco.ie.

cork county council
