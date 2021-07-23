Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 17:16

Covid-19 latest: 1,386 cases confirmed with over 100 people in hospital 

Covid-19 latest: 1,386 cases confirmed with over 100 people in hospital 

Dr Ronan Glynn said the pandemic has provided a prime example of how easily misinformation can spread online, and many people have been exposed to information that is false, inaccurate, or misleading. Picture: Andy Gibson.

Maeve Lee

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of 1,386 new cases of Covid-19.

As of 8 am today, 106 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 22 are in ICU.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health reminded the public that not every post on social media is "reliable or accurate".

He said the Covid-19 pandemic has provided "a prime example" of how easily misinformation can spread online.

"Many people have been exposed to information that is false, inaccurate, or misleading," he said.

"This is known as misinformation and it started to spread about potential Covid-19 vaccines even before any had been developed. 

"Unfortunately, it has undermined vaccination efforts in many countries, prolonging the pandemic and putting lives at risk."

He added: “All of us together can help to stop the spread of misinformation. Remember not every post on social media is reliable or accurate - if you are not sure, then don't share."

Dr Glynn said that in Ireland we are fortunate to have very high levels of vaccine confidence with "fantastic uptake" across all age groups.

"Of course, many people will have questions about their vaccine but it is important that they access accurate and reliable information in order to get these questions answered. 

"Do not rely on unsubstantiated information shared online. Instead, go to trusted sources including hse.ie and gov.ie."

"GPs and healthcare professionals will also be able to answer any questions you may have when you go to your vaccine appointment.”

Read More

Shift in areas in Cork reporting highest Covid-19 incidence

More in this section

Fingerprint led to Cork man being jailed for ten months Fingerprint led to Cork man being jailed for ten months
Minister announces €30m in funding to help boost critical tourism businesses following meeting in Cork Minister announces €30m in funding to help boost critical tourism businesses following meeting in Cork
Peter McVerry Trust unveils plans for increased social housing units in Cork and elsewhere in Ireland Peter McVerry Trust unveils plans for increased social housing units in Cork and elsewhere in Ireland
#covid-19
Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

WATCH: Mayor of the County of Cork sends message of support to athletes as Olympic Games get underway

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more