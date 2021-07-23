Book of evidence still being prepared in case of man accused of murdering woman in north Cork 

The book of evidence is still being prepared in the case against the 62-year-old man accused of murdering pensioner, Mary O’Keeffe, whose body was found in a burning car in Doneraile.

Sergeant John Kelleher said at Cork District Court, “There is no book of evidence yet.”

The sergeant sought an adjournment in the case to allow time for preparation of the book. Frank Buttimer solicitor stood in for defence solicitor, Kevin Power, for the brief remand hearing and said there was no objection to that prosecution application.

Michael Leonard of Hillcrest, Glenosheen, Kilmallock, County Limerick, appeared at Cork District Court by video link from prison.

Michael Leonard is accused of murder contrary to common law on February 4 of 72-year-old Mary O’Keeffe at Dromdeer East, Doneraile, County Cork.

The late Ms O’Keeffe lived in Dromahane near Mallow in Co Cork and worked as a cook. She is survived by her three sons.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in continuing custody until August 18.

Medical assistance for Leonard in prison was directed following his first court appearance. This assistance was to include psychological and physical assistance, including a psychiatric assessment.

The late Ms O’Keeffe lived in Dromahane near Mallow in Co Cork and worked as a cook. She is survived by her three sons.

A post-mortem was carried out on her body at Cork University Hospital on Friday February 5. The results of the post-mortem, which was carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Margaret Bolster, were not released.

The alarm was raised on Thursday afternoon of February 4 when a passer-by spotted a car on fire near the Coillte forest in Doneraile. Ms O’Keeffe was pronounced dead at the scene.