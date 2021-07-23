Fingerprint led to Cork man being jailed for ten months

A fingerprint linked a young Cork man to a car that was stolen in Cork and now he has been jailed for ten months.

The accused had been serving a jail term for a spree of breaking into cars in areas of Cork city including Bishopstown, Wilton and Frankfield and he has just been given another ten months in jail for travelling in a stolen car.

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced Jason Kenny to this latest ten-month sentence at Cork District Court.

Garda Dan Murray of Bishopstown garda station arrested Kenny and charged him with travelling as a passenger in a stolen car. Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly said on behalf of the accused that he was entering a plea of guilty to the charge.

On April 6 2020 gardaí received a report of a car stolen from outside a property at Curraheen, Bishopstown, Cork. The matter was investigated and the 2010 Renault Scenic was recovered four days later outside Acton’s Hall on Lee Road.

Garda Murray said, “No damage was caused to the car. There was a forensic examination and a fingerprint was found – it returned a hit for Jason Kenny.”

As soon as the 24-year-old was questioned he made admissions to being carried in a stolen car.

The same man had five previous convictions for stealing cars, eleven for travelling in stolen cars and a variety of other charges.

Mr Collins-Daly said the young man had a longstanding difficulty with drugs and alcohol. He said he was taking cannabis as a teenager and ended up on heroin. Now clear of drugs and he has engaged in a detoxification programme in custody.

Mr Collins-Daly said the young man would take small quantities of cash and property from cars in order to pay for drugs.

“A lot of the time he would be opening car doors that were unlocked,” he said.