Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 16:31

Fingerprint led to Cork man being jailed for ten months

Fingerprint led to Cork man being jailed for ten months

The accused had been serving a jail term for a spree of breaking into cars in areas of Cork city including Bishopstown, Wilton and Frankfield and he has just been given another ten months in jail for travelling in a stolen car.

Liam Heylin

A fingerprint linked a young Cork man to a car that was stolen in Cork and now he has been jailed for ten months.

The accused had been serving a jail term for a spree of breaking into cars in areas of Cork city including Bishopstown, Wilton and Frankfield and he has just been given another ten months in jail for travelling in a stolen car.

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced Jason Kenny to this latest ten-month sentence at Cork District Court.

Garda Dan Murray of Bishopstown garda station arrested Kenny and charged him with travelling as a passenger in a stolen car. Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly said on behalf of the accused that he was entering a plea of guilty to the charge.

On April 6 2020 gardaí received a report of a car stolen from outside a property at Curraheen, Bishopstown, Cork. The matter was investigated and the 2010 Renault Scenic was recovered four days later outside Acton’s Hall on Lee Road.

Garda Murray said, “No damage was caused to the car. There was a forensic examination and a fingerprint was found – it returned a hit for Jason Kenny.” 

As soon as the 24-year-old was questioned he made admissions to being carried in a stolen car.

The same man had five previous convictions for stealing cars, eleven for travelling in stolen cars and a variety of other charges.

Mr Collins-Daly said the young man had a longstanding difficulty with drugs and alcohol. He said he was taking cannabis as a teenager and ended up on heroin. Now clear of drugs and he has engaged in a detoxification programme in custody.

Mr Collins-Daly said the young man would take small quantities of cash and property from cars in order to pay for drugs.

“A lot of the time he would be opening car doors that were unlocked,” he said.

More in this section

Minister announces €30m in funding to help boost critical tourism businesses following meeting in Cork Minister announces €30m in funding to help boost critical tourism businesses following meeting in Cork
Peter McVerry Trust unveils plans for increased social housing units in Cork and elsewhere in Ireland Peter McVerry Trust unveils plans for increased social housing units in Cork and elsewhere in Ireland
Book of evidence still being prepared in case of man accused of murdering woman in north Cork  Book of evidence still being prepared in case of man accused of murdering woman in north Cork 
cork court
Opening Ceremony - Olympics: Day 0

WATCH: Mayor of the County of Cork sends message of support to athletes as Olympic Games get underway

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more