Minister announces €30m in funding to help boost critical tourism businesses following meeting in Cork

THE Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport, Gaeltacht and Media, Catherine Martin TD has today announced €30m in funding for visitor attractions, activity operators and tourism accommodation providers.

Minister Martin announced the details of the next two phases of Fáilte Ireland’s Strategic Tourism Business Continuity Scheme in Cork where she held meetings with members of Cork’s tourism industry.

Phases 4 and 5 of the Strategic Tourism Business Continuity Scheme will provide financial support to visitor attractions, outdoor tourism activity operators and tourism accommodation providers.

Phase 4 will support eligible visitor attractions and outdoor activity operators including tourism golf courses and boat tour operators.

Grants of up to €800,000 will be available.

Phase 5 will apply to eligible Fáilte Ireland approved tourism accommodation providers such as hotels, hostels, holiday camps and guesthouses.

Both schemes will open for application on 5 August 2021.

Announcing the next two Phases of the Scheme in Cork City, Minister Catherine Martin said she secured €55m for the Tourism Business Continuity Scheme in Budget 2021 to “support strategically important tourism businesses through a direct financial contribution”.

Catherine Martin TD Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport, Gaeltacht and Media with Paul Kelly, CEO, Fáilte Ireland, Sean O’Driscoll, CEO iNua Hotel Group and Michael Magner, GM Vienna Woods Hotel. Picture Darragh Kane

“So far three phases of the tourism business continuity schemes have been delivered by Fáilte Ireland aimed at improving the competitiveness and viability of thousands of businesses in the tourism sector,” she said.

“The next two phases in this programme of funding will support critical tourism businesses to continue operating throughout the important autumn and winter season.”

Minister Marin said she is “deeply conscious” of the effects that measures taken in the interests of public health have had on businesses.

“I will continue to work with my colleagues in Government to ensure the tourism sector is given every possible support to enable it to emerge intact from the pandemic and to build back in a more resilient and sustainable way.”

Also speaking in Cork, Paul Kelly, CEO of Fáilte Ireland said Phases 4 and 5 are a continuation of past schemes which aim to help support as many tourism businesses as possible.

“COVID-19 restrictions, a shorter season and reliance on the domestic market has resulted in significant losses for tourism businesses within these sectors."

“Visitor attractions are one of the primary drivers of tourism demand while the accommodation sector supports tens of thousands of jobs and has a considerable wider economic impact within the destination area," he said.

Full details and eligibility criteria will be available on www.failteireland.ie from the 5 August 2021.