Cork GPs see increase in patients presenting with Covid-19 symptoms

CORK GPs have seen an increase in people presenting with symptoms of Covid-19.

Dr Fiona Kelly of Bank Place Clinic in Castletownbere said she has seen “a definite increase” in people presenting with symptoms and needing referral for testing.

“To date, these have been either unvaccinated people or those who have received only one dose of the vaccine,” she said.

The West Cork GP said vaccination is the way forward out of the pandemic.

“I firmly believe that vaccination is the best exit strategy from the chaos that Covid-19 has brought to our society over the past 16 months,” she said.

Dr John Sheehan of Blackpool Bridge Surgery said there has been a slight increase in people presenting and being sent for testing, mainly among young people and children who have been in contact with other children.

“Before it was older people and thankfully now we’re not getting any calls from that group and that’s really due to the success of the vaccination programme.

“So, the 18-25 group, the group that tends to be active, really need to be vaccinated now, and hopefully, that vaccination will make an impact over the next few weeks,” he said.

Dr Sheehan said the rise in Covid-19 cases was expected and that he thought it would be higher.

“It seems to be holding at the 1,000 to 1,100 mark.

“The figures we’re really looking at are the hospitalisation and ICU admissions and while they’re going up slightly, they’re not going up hugely so the hope would be that the people that are getting it are relatively healthy and well and not very sick with it.

“The concern would be long Covid and with the number of young people who get it and may have long-Covid, we don’t really know how that’s going to affect people yet. We don’t have huge amounts of data on that, they might be young and healthy and shake Covid-19 off and be fine but are they going to be chronically fatigued for the next six months after it and no one would want to suffer that,” he said.

Both GPs’ comments come as four Covid-positive patients were recorded in Cork hospitals.

As of 8pm on Wednesday, there were a total of 86 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Irish hospitals, of which two were in Cork University Hospital (CUH) and two in the Mercy University Hospital.

There were two suspected cases of Covid-19 at CUH and three suspected cases at the Mercy. There were no cases of Covid-19 recorded in ICUs in Cork.