Fri, 23 Jul, 2021 - 09:17

Man who allegedly threw €3k bag of heroin out of window at Cork house charged with obstruction

The detective said gardaí later retrieved the packet and that it contained Diamorphine (heroin) with a street value of €3,000.

Liam Heylin

An obstruction charge was brought against a man who allegedly threw a bag of heroin with a street value of €3,000 out the window of a property in Cork when gardaí arrived to carry out a drugs search.

Cian Walsh of Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, was previously charged with possessing the drugs and having them for sale or supply.

At Cork District Court, Detective Garda Jerome Murphy has charged Walsh with obstruction of a drugs search.

It was previously stated that gardaí with a search warrant called to the home of Cian Walsh at 172 Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, on January 27 to carry out a search for suspected drugs.

Det. Garda Murphy said a number of gardaí waited outside and allegedly observed Cian Walsh, 34, appear at a window and discard a suspected back of Diamorphine out through the window. 

Walsh was charged with possession of the drug, having it for sale or supply and obstruction of a drugs search.

Det. Garda Murphy said, “He is known to gardaí as being a drug user and it is believed he will interfere with witnesses and would commit further serious offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act if released.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher refused bail and remanded Cian Walsh in custody at the initial court appearance.

Judge Kelleher has now remanded him in custody again at the latest court appearance to appear again on August 4.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, previously said the accused was interviewed a number of times in the course of 24 hours of detention but made no admissions. Det. Garda Murphy confirmed this was so.

Mr Buttimer said that while the gardaí were alleging that it was a serious case, there was also a likelihood that the Director of Public Prosecutions could decide on it being a suitable case to be dealt with at district court level.

A book of evidence is being prepared in the case against the defendant.

