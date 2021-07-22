Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 20:04

Popular Cork bar temporarily closed due to case of Covid-19

Popular Cork bar temporarily closed due to case of Covid-19

Barry’s of Douglas announced that business will be temporarily suspended from today.

A well-known bar and restaurant on the outskirts of Cork city has announced its temporary closure due to a case of Covid-19.

Barry’s of Douglas announced that business will be temporarily suspended from today.

The decision comes after an individual case of Covid-19 with a member of the team was detected.

“We have made this decision in order to ensure the highest care and safety of both our dedicated staff and valued customers.

“Barry’s of Douglas will resume business as usual on the morning of Monday 26th July when our team look forward to serving you again,” the business posted on social media.

Read More

Cork friends to take on cycling challenge to raise funds for access to vaccines in developing countries

More in this section

Pfizer vaccine now available from 44 pharmacies in Cork Pfizer vaccine now available from 44 pharmacies in Cork
Covid latest: 1,189 additional cases of Covid-19 confirmed Covid latest: 1,189 additional cases of Covid-19 confirmed
Residents raise concerns about power outages after some homes left without electricity overnight Residents raise concerns about power outages after some homes left without electricity overnight
High temperature warning extended as Cork continues to bask in heatwave

High temperature warning extended as Cork continues to bask in heatwave

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more