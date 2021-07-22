Popular Cork bar temporarily closed due to case of Covid-19

A well-known bar and restaurant on the outskirts of Cork city has announced its temporary closure due to a case of Covid-19.

Barry’s of Douglas announced that business will be temporarily suspended from today.

The decision comes after an individual case of Covid-19 with a member of the team was detected.

“We have made this decision in order to ensure the highest care and safety of both our dedicated staff and valued customers.

“Barry’s of Douglas will resume business as usual on the morning of Monday 26th July when our team look forward to serving you again,” the business posted on social media.