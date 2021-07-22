Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 18:11

Covid latest: 1,189 additional cases of Covid-19 confirmed

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ronan Glynn. Pic: Julien Behal

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 1189 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am today, 95 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 23 are in ICU.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The Delta variant is now dominant across the EU and, in recent weeks, we have noticed a sharp increase in the level of travel-related cases of COVID-19.

"As disease incidence increases both here in Ireland, and across Europe, it is important that, if you intend on travelling, you are aware of the disease profile in the area you are visiting, as well as the public health measures in place locally.

“Only those who are fully vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid-19 in the last 180 days should be considering international travel at this time.

“If you have recently returned to Ireland and have any symptoms of Covid-19 including fever, cough, headache, sore throat or a blocked or runny nose then please self-isolate and get tested without delay.”

#covid-19
