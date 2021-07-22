Rise in number of Covid-19 cases being reported in Cork

There’s been a rise in the number of cases of Covid-19 being reported in Cork with provisional figures showing that the five-day moving average of cases being reported in the county increased from 17 to 75 in two weeks.

The figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) are based on SARS CoV-2 results uploaded to the Covid Care Tracker and are subject to ongoing review, and validation.

The latest figures show that in the 14 day period up to July 20, a total of 748 cases were reported in Cork, while the five-day moving average of cases was 75.

Analysis of the HPSC data shows that a week prior, the HPSC reported that 381 cases of the virus had been reported in the county in the 14 days to July 13 while the five-day moving average of cases was 38.

The report for July 06 shows that in the 14 days prior to that date a total of 220 cases were reported in the county while the five-day moving average of cases was 17.

It comes as the number of cases of the virus being reported nationally is rising.

Yesterday, Tanaiste Leo Varadkar said urged continued caution around the virus as he said that Ireland is now in the fourth wave.

“I think without doubt we are now well into a fourth wave, a Delta wave of infections. Nobody knows for sure how that will turn out, how long the wave will last or when it will peak.

“I suppose we are taking the optimistic view that we will take a similar course to Scotland, maybe peak around 3,000-4,000 cases over the next few weeks and then fall back and not see hospitalisations rise much above 500, ICU not much above 50.

“But we can’t know that for sure and that is why we need to be quite cautious in the next couple of weeks, and while restrictions will be eased in relation to indoor dining on Monday, I don’t anticipate there being very much easing beyond that, at least until we have a better idea as to where we stand with this Delta wave,” he said.