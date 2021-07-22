Garda issue warning and advice about fraud scam

A Garda warning has been issued about a sophisticated 'smishing' scam that is attempting to extract personal information from Permanent TSB customers by requesting details while purporting to be the banking establishment.

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) is warning the public in relation to text messages purporting to be from Permanent TSB advising of 'unusual activity' or a 'suspicious log-in attempt' on their account.

A Garda spokesperson explained the steps of the operation. “Once the person clicks on the link they will be brought to a cloned website where the fraudsters will seek their pins, passcodes and other personal information from them. The information sought is far and beyond what a bank would ever seek.” The policing authority warned that these fraudsters want personal data so they can steal money from bank accounts or contact banks on your behalf without your knowledge.

“GNECB would like to warn the public to be wary of such text messages and if in any doubt of the authenticity of the text, contact their bank on the numbers they usually use. Do not use a number supplied by these texts.” The Gardaí also said this scam was one of a number of ‘smishing’ texts circulating at the moment, pretending to be from service providers, revenue, banks and/or delivery businesses.

The policing authority highlighted that in some cases, the fake messages can appear to be from genuine numbers previously used by trusted establishments, which adds an air of authenticity to them.

An Garda Síochána's advice to the public is as follows: