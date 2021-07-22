Thu, 22 Jul, 2021 - 07:00

Suspended sentence for man who smashed wing mirrors in Cork

Jamie O’Brien of 50 Plunkett Road, Ballyphehane, Cork, pleaded guilty to causing damage to the two cars on May 23 2019.Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 28-year-old man smashed wing mirrors of two parked cars at Friar Street in Cork.

Jamie O’Brien of 50 Plunkett Road, Ballyphehane, Cork, pleaded guilty to causing damage to the two cars on May 23 2019.

The accused brought a total of €400 to Cork District Court by way of compensation for the two car owners.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said the defendant was in the worst throes of alcoholism at the time of these offences.

Mr Kelleher gave details of three different alcohol treatment centre attended by the accused and had been off alcohol for eight months other than one relapse in April during which he did not commit any offence.

In all the circumstances Judge Olann Kelleher said he would impose a sentence of five months which he would suspend.

