Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 19:23

Man who was refused entry to city pub tried to bite one security man and throw cold coffee at another

Man who was refused entry to city pub tried to bite one security man and throw cold coffee at another

Darren Foley of St. Vincent’s hostel, Cork, was jailed for two months for the assaults and engaging in threatening behaviour. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A 47-year-old man who was refused entry to An Bróg in Cork city responded by trying to bite one security man and later throwing a cup of cold coffee at another one.

Darren Foley of St. Vincent’s hostel, Cork, was jailed for two months for the assaults and engaging in threatening behaviour.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said, “On October 27 2019 Sergeant Alan Cronin attended a call at Oliver Plunkett Street after 2 am.” 

Sgt Cronin encountered a member of staff holding Darren Foley on the ground outside An Bróg.

“The sergeant told the security officer to release the man on the ground.

“Darren Foley had been refused entry half an hour earlier and in the course of this he invaded the personal space of another member of staff and attempted to bite his finger."

Sgt Lyons said at Cork District Court that when staff at An Bróg directed him to leave the area he did leave but said, “I’ll be back.” 

When he returned he threw a cold cup of coffee at the other member of staff and called him a bastard. The member of staff caught him as he tried to run away and was holding him when Sgt Cronin arrived.

Frank Buttimer solicitor said the Darren Foley had dried out at St. Helen’s in Blarney and then went to a treatment programme at Cuan Mhuire.

Mr Buttimer said the accused had been doing very well staying off drink for approximately 18 months but that these old charges had “caught up with him.” 

Judge Olann Kelleher imposed a jail term of two months on him for the two assaults and engaging in the threatening behaviour.

More in this section

Garda stock Funeral arrangements announced for pedestrian killed in Kanturk
Covid-19 Press Conf Wednesday 14th July 2021 Almost 1400 new Covid cases confirmed
Emily Ratajkowski Hollywood star to sponsor underage basketball teams in West Cork 
cork court
Additional automatic bollards set to be installed in Cork city centre

Additional automatic bollards set to be installed in Cork city centre

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more