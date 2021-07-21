Funeral arrangements announced for pedestrian killed in Kanturk

THE funeral of the woman killed in a road accident in Kanturk will take place on Friday.

Esther Barrett from Harte-Barry Place, Greenane, Kanturk died at the scene of the accident near her home on Tuesday morning, after being hit by a vehicle.

Ms Barrett was originally from Lombardstown and is survived by her siblings and other relatives.

A private funeral Mass will take place on Friday in St John the Baptist Church in Ballyclough, in line with current Covid-19 guidelines, before cremation in the Island Crematorium in Little Island.

The street was closed to traffic for several hours on Tuesday for a forensic collision investigation, with local diversions put in place.

A garda statement said that no other injuries were reported.