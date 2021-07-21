Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 17:38

Almost 1400 new Covid cases confirmed

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Dr Ronan Glynn said: “We now have over 65% of our adult population fully vaccinated and 75% of adults have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and anyone aged 18 and over can now register for a vaccine on http://vaccine.hse.ie.  Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Another 1,378 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed on Wednesday with 96 Covid patients hospitalised and 22 in ICU.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, Dr Ronan Glynn said: “We now have over 65% of our adult population fully vaccinated and 75% of adults have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and anyone aged 18 and over can now register for a vaccine on http://vaccine.hse.ie.   

Dr Glynn offered reassurance to the efficacy of the vaccine against the Delta variant. “We know that COVID-19 vaccines are extraordinarily effective at reducing each person’s individual risk of hospitalisation or severe disease. The Delta variant does not change this.

However, the doctor said that while the vaccine is effective, the Delta variant is spreading quicker than previous strains.

“This variant is much more transmissible than what we have been dealing with previously and, as such, the challenge remains to protect as many people through vaccination as quickly as possible, across all age groups.

“Vaccines along with the core public health advice remain our pathway out of this pandemic – please avail of the opportunity to get protected through vaccination when it is offered to you.” 

Dr Glynn reminded people to follow the health guidelines for the safety of individuals and others.

“The basic measures remain as important and effective now as at any point in the pandemic and remember no one measure is sufficient by itself. When you meet people, keep your distance and meet outside, avoid crowds, avoid poorly ventilated indoor space, use your judgement, risk assess and leave if you don’t feel safe, wash your hands and wear a mask, isolate and get a test if you have any symptoms – do not go to work or socialise.”

