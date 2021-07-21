The Academic to play intimate Cork gigs this Autumn

FOLLOWING the release of their new EP, The Academic are gearing up to play two intimate live gigs in Cork this Autumn.

The Academic will be playing at Cyprus Avenue on Sunday 24 October at 2 pm for a gig for those over 14 years and 7 pm for an over 18s gig.

The band said they were “absolutely buzzing” to announce the two intimate live shows at Cyprus Avenue.

The indie rock band are excited to share the Community Spirit EP, released via Capitol Records, featuring the new single ‘Not Your Summer’.

Following the incredible reception that met 2020’s Acting My Age EP, the Mullingar four-piece had their bags packed in preparation to showcase their new tracks before lockdown rules tightened once more.

“Our minds as far as music goes is record, release and tour. And it was very hard to accept that we wouldn’t be playing all this new music for people,” said band member Craig Fitzgerald.

“Luckily there’s some light at the end of the tunnel now and it’s only going to make going on tour all the more joyous.”

Tickets for both gigs go on sale on Friday at 10 am.

More information is available here.