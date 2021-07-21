Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 16:18

The Academic to play intimate Cork gigs this Autumn

The Academic to play intimate Cork gigs this Autumn

The Academic will play an intimate date where it all started for them in Cork. Pic: Cyprus Avenue

Maeve Lee

FOLLOWING the release of their new EP, The Academic are gearing up to play two intimate live gigs in Cork this Autumn.

The Academic will be playing at Cyprus Avenue on Sunday 24 October at 2 pm for a gig for those over 14 years and 7 pm for an over 18s gig.

The band said they were “absolutely buzzing” to announce the two intimate live shows at Cyprus Avenue.

The indie rock band are excited to share the Community Spirit EP, released via Capitol Records, featuring the new single ‘Not Your Summer’.

Following the incredible reception that met 2020’s Acting My Age EP, the Mullingar four-piece had their bags packed in preparation to showcase their new tracks before lockdown rules tightened once more.

“Our minds as far as music goes is record, release and tour. And it was very hard to accept that we wouldn’t be playing all this new music for people,” said band member Craig Fitzgerald.

“Luckily there’s some light at the end of the tunnel now and it’s only going to make going on tour all the more joyous.” 

Tickets for both gigs go on sale on Friday at 10 am.

More information is available here.

Read More

Council to carry out analysis of proposal to light up popular Cork skatepark

More in this section

More than 2100 fines handed out in Cork city for breaches of Covid-19 restrictions More than 2100 fines handed out in Cork city for breaches of Covid-19 restrictions
Michael McGrath amongst favourites to become next leader of Fianna Fáil Michael McGrath amongst favourites to become next leader of Fianna Fáil
Cozy restaurant for gathering with friends President signs Bill paving way for indoor hospitality reopening
cork festivals#music
Gavel, scales of justice and law books

'Premeditated, deliberate, flagrant and persistent': Cork man jailed after going to Aiya Napa instead of giving evidence in trial of teenager 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more