Michael McGrath amongst favourites to become next leader of Fianna Fáil

Michael McGrath is one of the main favourites in the running to replace Micheál Martin as leader of Fianna Fáil, according to BoyleSports.

The Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform is the latest TD being backed to succeed Mr Martin.

The Minister attracted support for the first time last month as his odds tumbled into 10/3 from 8/1.

The support gathered momentum once again on Wednesday morning and he is just 9/4 now to land the role.

Michael McGrath is one of the main favourites in the running to replace Micheál Martin as leader of Fianna Fáil, according to BoyleSports. Photo: Julien Behal

The sudden surge in support comes after Mr Martin’s future became the subject of increased speculation with punters anticipating a move and BoyleSports put him into 2/1 from 5/1 to be replaced by the end of the year.

Spokesperson for BoyleSports, Sarah Kinsella, said:

[quote]This is the lowest price that Michael McGrath has been to become the next leader of Fianna Fáil with his chances now into 9/4 from 10/3.[quote]

“Micheál Martin has been backed into 2/1 from 5/1 to be replaced by the end of the year after a new straw poll by RTÉ, in which eleven anonymous Fianna Fáil TDs admitted they didn’t want Martin to lead the party into the next general election."