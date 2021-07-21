Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 13:50

Three Cork brothers charged in relation to alleged parts in daylight fight that saw a knife and machete being produced

The cases against them were sent forward from Cork District Court to the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Books of evidence were served on three brothers in respect of the parts they allegedly played in a Saturday afternoon fight that saw a knife and machete being produced.

Dean Costello, 29, Colin Costello, 24 and Scott Costello, 19, who all reside at Fr Dominic Road, Ballyphehane, Cork, were served with the books of evidence at Cork District Court.

They are charged with producing a weapon during a dispute on Saturday, December 12 2020, at Pearse Square, Ballyphehane, and engaging with others in a violent disorder.

cork court
