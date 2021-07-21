Late Des O'Malley remembered as a man of "moral courage"

THE late Des O’Malley was an inspirational political leader who transformed Irish politics.

That is according to former Progressive Democrats party chairman John Minihan, who paid tribute to Mr O’Malley after his death was announced this morning.

Mr O’Malley was 82. He served as a member of Fianna Fáil before founding the Progressive Democrats in 1985. He was a TD from 1968 to 2002.

Mr Minihan, who is a former Senator, said: “Des was an inspirational leader in Irish politics. He transformed Irish politics. He was a man of huge political ability, moral courage and determination in doing what was right for the people of this country.”

He continued: “He was certainly of the most influence that made me and other people like me take responsibility and become involved in politics in this country. That was a testament to the huge following he had both on a personal basis and across the political divide.”

The Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin, paid tribute to him on Twitter. He said: "I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of Des O’Malley. His was a life of courage and consequence. He loved his country and was fearless in challenging those who used violence to undermine it. We remember him at Government meeting today and my thoughts are with his family."

The Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, tweeted: “He broke the mould of Irish politics and left a lasting and positive legacy.”

Mr O’Malley was appointed Minister for Justice during the Arms Crisis of 1970. He was a vocal opponent of Charles Haughey, who expelled him from Fianna Fail in 1984. He then went on to establish the Progressive Democrats a year later.

Four years later, he led his party into a coalition with Fianna Fáil.

He stepped down from the leadership of the Progressive Democrats in 1993.