Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 10:54

Late Des O'Malley remembered as a man of "moral courage"

Late Des O'Malley remembered as a man of "moral courage"

A file photo of the late Des O'Malley with the late Pearse Wyse and former Senator John Minihan. Picture Denis Minihane.

Ann Murphy

THE late Des O’Malley was an inspirational political leader who transformed Irish politics.

That is according to former Progressive Democrats party chairman John Minihan, who paid tribute to Mr O’Malley after his death was announced this morning.

Mr O’Malley was 82. He served as a member of Fianna Fáil before founding the Progressive Democrats in 1985. He was a TD from 1968 to 2002.

Mr Minihan, who is a former Senator, said: “Des was an inspirational leader in Irish politics. He transformed Irish politics. He was a man of huge political ability, moral courage and determination in doing what was right for the people of this country.” 

He continued: “He was certainly of the most influence that made me and other people like me take responsibility and become involved in politics in this country. That was a testament to the huge following he had both on a personal basis and across the political divide.” 

The Taoiseach, Mícheál Martin, paid tribute to him on Twitter. He said: "I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of Des O’Malley. His was a life of courage and consequence. He loved his country and was fearless in challenging those who used violence to undermine it. We remember him at Government meeting today and my thoughts are with his family."

The Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, tweeted: “He broke the mould of Irish politics and left a lasting and positive legacy.” 

Mr O’Malley was appointed Minister for Justice during the Arms Crisis of 1970. He was a vocal opponent of Charles Haughey, who expelled him from Fianna Fail in 1984. He then went on to establish the Progressive Democrats a year later.

Four years later, he led his party into a coalition with Fianna Fáil.

He stepped down from the leadership of the Progressive Democrats in 1993.

More in this section

Convicted murderer to be sentenced for impeding investigation into murder of man who learned of initial killing Convicted murderer to be sentenced for impeding investigation into murder of man who learned of initial killing
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Man caught dealing drugs in Cork city has sentencing adjourned
Alcohol Drinking - Stock No time limits expected: Cabinet to consider new rules for indoor dining and drinking 
politics
Roy Keane poses for pictures and buys ice-creams for young fans on Youghal beach

Roy Keane poses for pictures and buys ice-creams for young fans on Youghal beach

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more