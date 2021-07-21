Joyous scenes in Cork town to mark 100th birthday of local lady

THERE were joyous scenes on the streets of Clonakilty yesterday afternoon as locals gathered to pay tribute to Nina Ahern who celebrated her 100th birthday.

Ms Ahern was born in Edinburgh on July 20, 1921.

The Mayor of Clonakilty Anthony McDermott presented Ms Ahern with a bouquet of flowers. He said he was pleased to mark the occasion.

“It was a great day. Her family are all well known in the locality. She was like the Queen Mother going through the town waving at everyone,” he said.

Ms Ahern was chauffeur-driven through the streets of Clonakilty in a vintage car where neighbours, friends and well-wishers had gathered to wish her happy birthday. Mr McDermott said it was a lovely occasion.

“She had the Scottish flag, the tricolour and the Clonakilty flag flying.

"She came out the entrance of her house and I presented her with a bouquet of flowers.

"All her neighbours were out to wish her a happy birthday. We all sang happy birthday.

"She is an absolute lady and she has great health thankfully,” he added.