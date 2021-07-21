Wed, 21 Jul, 2021 - 07:00

Man caught dealing drugs in Cork city has sentencing adjourned

30-year-old David Falvey of Silverheights, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to charges of having Alprazolam for his own use and having the relaxant tablets for sale or otherwise supplying. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

A young Cork man was caught dealing Benzodiazepine tablets outside the General Post Office in Cork and now he has pleaded guilty to the offence.

30-year-old David Falvey of Silverheights, Mayfield, Cork, pleaded guilty at Cork District Court to charges of having Alprazolam for his own use and having the relaxant tablets for sale or otherwise supplying.

Inspector James O’Donovan said the offence was detected by gardaí at Winthrop Street, Cork, where he was seen selling drugs.

As gardaí approached, David Falvey attempted to leave the area. He was stopped and searched and found to be in possession of 160 Alprazolam tablets in 16 separate blister packs.

The tablets had a value of €320.

Falvey had 89 previous convictions but Judge Marian O’Leary noted that none of the convictions was for having drugs for sale or supply.

Defence solicitor, Joseph Cuddigan, said, “Gardaí received a report of a man effectively handing out tablets. They were like Xanax tablets.

“He would have been a heroin addict at the time and he was handing them out to other heroin users who were unable to get the Diamorphine (heroin). I am not saying he was giving them out for nothing – there was a small remuneration.

“He has been homeless and has come as low as you can go. But 18 months ago he turned a corner. He is actually no longer on any substance.

“He has done everything one would expect to get out of addiction.” 

Mr Cuddigan said the 30-year-old was now enrolled in a full-time educational course.

Judge O’Leary said she would adjourn sentencing for six months for three different pre-sentencing reports. The judge directed a probation report, a garda progress report on Falvey and a report on his exam results and educational progress.

