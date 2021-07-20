Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 17:57

Covid latest: New figures show 443 positive cases in Cork in the last week as Dr Ronan Glynn urges caution

Covid latest: New figures show 443 positive cases in Cork in the last week as Dr Ronan Glynn urges caution

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn during a briefing at the Department of Health. Pic: Brian Lawless.

A further 1,110 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 89 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 21 are in intensive care.

It comes as the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that 650 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cork in the 14 days up to July 18.

A total of 443 of these cases were reported in the prior seven-days.

The provisional figures are based on SARS CoV-2 results uploaded to the Covid Care Tracker and are subject to ongoing review, validation and update.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: 

“Almost 7,700 cases of Covid-19 have been notified in the last seven days, an increase of 88% on the previous week,” he said.

Mr Glynn said incidence rates have increased in every county during the last seven days. 

“Incidence rates have increased in every county over the past seven days." 

"The counties with the highest 14-day incidence rates are Donegal (725/100,000 population), Louth (474/100,000 population), Dublin (307/100,000 population), Limerick (258/100,000) and Galway (257/100,000).

"We know that the vast majority of people are continuing to protect themselves and others by following public health advice. 

"This remains really important as we seek to protect as many people as possible through vaccination over the coming weeks,” he added.

Dr Glynn said the vaccine remains ‘our pathway’ out of the pandemic. 

“As we have said since the vaccine programme began, Covid-19 vaccines are extraordinarily effective at reducing each person’s individual risk of hospitalisation or severe disease. 

"Vaccines along with the core public health advice remain our pathway out of this pandemic. Please avail of the opportunity to get protected through vaccination when it is offered to you,” he said.

Read More

Cork TD demands explanation over Workplace Relations Comission manager vacancy

More in this section

File photo AIB has agreed a deal with Ulster Bank to buy about Û4.2 billion of its performing corporate and commercial loans. En AIB to close six branches in Cork
Garda stock 'She will be greatly missed': Tributes paid to pedestrian killed in Kanturk
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Cork man who defaced election poster convicted of criminal damage and fined €200
#covid-19
Man who killed 'vulnerable' homeless man by pushing him down rubbish chute in Cork city is jailed for 12 years 

Man who killed 'vulnerable' homeless man by pushing him down rubbish chute in Cork city is jailed for 12 years 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more