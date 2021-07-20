Covid latest: New figures show 443 positive cases in Cork in the last week as Dr Ronan Glynn urges caution

A further 1,110 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Ireland.

As of 8am today, 89 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 21 are in intensive care.

It comes as the latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show that 650 cases of Covid-19 were reported in Cork in the 14 days up to July 18.

A total of 443 of these cases were reported in the prior seven-days.

The provisional figures are based on SARS CoV-2 results uploaded to the Covid Care Tracker and are subject to ongoing review, validation and update.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Almost 7,700 cases of Covid-19 have been notified in the last seven days, an increase of 88% on the previous week,” he said.

Mr Glynn said incidence rates have increased in every county during the last seven days.

“Incidence rates have increased in every county over the past seven days."

"The counties with the highest 14-day incidence rates are Donegal (725/100,000 population), Louth (474/100,000 population), Dublin (307/100,000 population), Limerick (258/100,000) and Galway (257/100,000).

"We know that the vast majority of people are continuing to protect themselves and others by following public health advice.

"This remains really important as we seek to protect as many people as possible through vaccination over the coming weeks,” he added.

Dr Glynn said the vaccine remains ‘our pathway’ out of the pandemic.

“As we have said since the vaccine programme began, Covid-19 vaccines are extraordinarily effective at reducing each person’s individual risk of hospitalisation or severe disease.

"Vaccines along with the core public health advice remain our pathway out of this pandemic. Please avail of the opportunity to get protected through vaccination when it is offered to you,” he said.