Planning for Ringaskiddy village upgrades in final stages

Extensive upgrade works for Ringaskiddy village are to go progress to the final planning stage on Friday, following approval from the Carrigaline Municipal District yesterday.

The improvements are aimed at increasing the accessibility and safety of the area with pedestrian crossings, wider footpaths, and safer roads, as well as improving the public realm.

Independent councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan said the outlined project looked great, and added that with the growing popularity of Gobby Beach and Paddy’s Point amenity area, it was the perfect time to upgrade the area.

Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley said it was great to see investment being put into Ringaskiddy.

Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton said the plans incorporated the views of the local groups and would allow space for the local community and visitors alike.

Cork County Council engineer Vincent Flourish said there had been lots of discussion regarding the wish list of the local Ringaskiddy community in relation to the project.

“Plans will be available online for people to share their views, but we have gotten a lot of feedback already from local groups, so hopefully we have taken everything on board and provided everything that was requested and that meets the needs of the community,” he said.

A consultation report will be presented to the MD in September.