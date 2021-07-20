Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 13:42

Planning for Ringaskiddy village upgrades in final stages

Planning for Ringaskiddy village upgrades in final stages

Independent councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan said the outlined project looked great, and added that with the growing popularity of Gobby Beach and Paddy’s Point amenity area, it was the perfect time to upgrade the area.

Extensive upgrade works for Ringaskiddy village are to go progress to the final planning stage on Friday, following approval from the Carrigaline Municipal District yesterday.

The improvements are aimed at increasing the accessibility and safety of the area with pedestrian crossings, wider footpaths, and safer roads, as well as improving the public realm.

Independent councillor Ben Dalton O’Sullivan said the outlined project looked great, and added that with the growing popularity of Gobby Beach and Paddy’s Point amenity area, it was the perfect time to upgrade the area.

Fianna Fáil councillor Audrey Buckley said it was great to see investment being put into Ringaskiddy.

Independent councillor Marcia D’Alton said the plans incorporated the views of the local groups and would allow space for the local community and visitors alike.

Cork County Council engineer Vincent Flourish said there had been lots of discussion regarding the wish list of the local Ringaskiddy community in relation to the project. 

“Plans will be available online for people to share their views, but we have gotten a lot of feedback already from local groups, so hopefully we have taken everything on board and provided everything that was requested and that meets the needs of the community,” he said.

A consultation report will be presented to the MD in September.

Read More

Cork City Council engaging with property holders with a view to redeveloping area in Mahon

More in this section

High temperature warning issued for entire country; CMO urges people to be sun smart High temperature warning issued for entire country; CMO urges people to be sun smart
Cork City Council engaging with property holders with a view to redeveloping area in Mahon Cork City Council engaging with property holders with a view to redeveloping area in Mahon
Irish Water appeals to public to conserve water, supply schemes in west and north of county under most pressure Irish Water appeals to public to conserve water, supply schemes in west and north of county under most pressure
cork county council
Military accident

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after woman (60s) is killed in north Cork road accident

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others Fota Wildlife: A day out that's head and shoulders above all others
Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom Rockboro — An education that goes beyond the classroom
“I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist” “I was told I wasn't smart enough, but there are avenues into becoming a therapist”

Latest

National News

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

SIGN UP TODAY

summersoaplogosml

Catch up on the latest episode of Annie May and the Hit Brigade written and read by  Mahito Indi Henderson.

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more