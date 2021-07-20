Cork City Council engaging with property holders with a view to redeveloping area in Mahon

Cork City Council has said it is engaging with property holders with a view to redeveloping an area in Mahon where continued calls have been made for rejuvenation.

Fearghal Reidy, the director of services in the council’s strategic and economic development directorate, said that the council has "commenced engagement with the various property holders in Avenue De Rennes, with a view to redeveloping the area".

"The objectives of regeneration of this site will be considered as part of the City Development Plan 2022 – 2028.

"In parallel, Cork City Council will continue to work with landowners to appraise options for the suitable development of the site.

"Regeneration will be subject to business planning and active land management," he continued.

Mr Reidy's response followed a motion submitted by Fine Gael councillor Des Cahill who called on the council to produce a "major regeneration plan for the area".

He said such a plan would need to be finalised as soon as possible and called for an application to be submitted to central government to fund what he described as a "much-needed project".

Speaking at the full council meeting yesterday evening, Mr Cahill said he would "tepidly welcome" the director's reply but said he did not get the sense that a major regeneration of the area is a priority for city council.

"I think there are great examples in the northside of what regeneration did.

"I don’t get the sense that from our answers that that’s what we’re looking for but that’s the ambition we should have for Avenue De Rennes and the surrounding areas," he added.

Back in February, Dooneen Property Developments Limited submitted a planning application to the council seeking permission to demolish the former Lakelands Tavern on Avenue De Rennes to develop three retail units, an undercroft and bicycle storage area as well as 39 residential units at the site.

In April, the council's planning department sought further information on the plans.