Cork sees huge increase in the number of job vacancies 

CORK has seen a significant increase in the number of job vacancies in the second quarter of this year, according to the latest Jobs Index from hiring platform IrishJobs.ie.

The index, which analyses quarterly job vacancy data, revealed that Cork experienced a 40% increase in the number of job vacancies in the second quarter of this year in comparison to the first.

This trend was reflected elsewhere in the country with all counties with major cities, except Limerick, experiencing a rise in vacancies. Nationally, there has been a yearly increase of 157%.

The index also shows that the level of job vacancies generated in the second quarter of this year was 19% higher nationally compared to pre-Covid levels in the second quarter of 2019.

Strong vacancy growth is particularly evident in areas such as accountancy and finance, HR and recruitment, and marketing.

“Sectors that were especially hard hit by restrictions are recovering quickly, while it is clear from the growth in financial and business support sectors that pent-up demand for talent during lockdown is transforming into active recruitment.

“This economic rebound is taking hold across the entire country, not just in major cities,” said IrishJobs.ie general manager Orla Moran.

“In line with this demand for talent, we can also anticipate a rise in jobseekers looking to kickstart their career, or even change career path.

“While many employees will have opted to stay secure in their current job during lockdown, the increased certainty that reopening brings, the new culture of openness to hybrid working, and the sheer number of vacancies means that 2021 is likely to be a year of mass movement between roles, or what some economists and recruitment professionals are calling the ‘great resignation’.”