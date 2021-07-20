Tue, 20 Jul, 2021 - 08:15

‘Road trip movie of the summer’ shot in Cork

Ian Dempsey in Poster Boys film

Sarah Horgan

A NEW film that was shot entirely in Cork, described as the “road trip movie of the summer”, is hitting big screens across the country.

Poster Boys tells the story of a dysfunctional uncle, played by Trevor O’Connell, who, in a desperate attempt to save his job, takes his 10-year-old nephew on a cross-country adventure in a stolen campervan.

The film features a host of familiar faces including Keith Duffy, Joe Rooney, Ian Dempsey, and Mallow-based actor Amy Hughes.

Trevor’s real-life nephew Ryan Minogue-Lee stars alongside him in the movie, which is amassing rave reviews.

Poster Boys premiered last year at the Galway Film Fleadh.

A still from the movie.
A still from the movie.

Speaking ahead of its cinematic release, director Dave Minogue said: “The film offers a feel-good comedy road-trip experience with a lot of heart, while showing off the beauty of Cork.

“Viewers will recognise scenes from Youghal, Cork City, near Macroom, and West Cork.”

The film’s soundtrack includes hits from Bell X1, Horslips, Joe Dolan, and an original score from the album A Lifetime of High Fives by Vyvienne Long.

Poster Boys took an alternative route to secure production costs through financial backer and well-known entrepreneur Bobby Kerr.

Mr Kerr, who hosts Down to Business on Newstalk, even went as far as to adopt a small role in the movie.

“The film was made on a tiny budget,” said Minogue. “We approached Bobby with the idea, and he agreed to back us.

“He was incredibly supportive and gave us the freedom to follow our creative vision for the piece. Bobby also has a cameo role in the film as an ice cream man. We’re really looking forward to presenting this to Irish audiences”.

Poster Boys is currently showing at Omniplex Cinema Cork at Mahon Point Shopping Centre.

Exhibition breathes new life into Cork's Crawford Art Gallery 

