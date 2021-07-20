Rifle confiscated 33 years ago forfeited to State for destruction

A rifle that was confiscated from its owner more than 33 years ago has finally been forfeited to the state for destruction.

Sergeant Mark Dempsey applied for the order of forfeiture in respect of the firearm at Cork District Court.

Sgt Dempsey said that in the course of an audit the rifle was discovered and the only information on it was a Christian name and surname.

Sgt Dempsey said efforts were made to trace the owner in respect of this application for forfeiture of the weapon but to no avail.

Records for the rifle were kept at Blarney garda station and the firearm itself was held at the armoury in Gurranabraher garda station.

However, the records were among those destroyed by fire at the station in Blarney in 2008.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to the order of forfeiture of the weapon which will now be destroyed.