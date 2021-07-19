Gardaí in Cork seek public's help in tracing missing man (48)

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of missing Declan Scanlon.

Declan is 48 years old.

He was last seen in the Glasheen area of Cork city this morning.

He is described as being roughly six foot in height with a stocky build, grey hair, blue eyes, and tattoos on both arms.

When last seen, Declan was wearing a wine long-sleeved top, black shorts and flip-flops.

Gardaí and Declan's family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Declan's whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Togher on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.