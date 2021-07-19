Woman avoids jail for her part in racial abuse of men in Cork city McDonald's

A Clare woman was given a suspended jail term for her part in the racial abuse of three men sitting at a table in a fast food restaurant in Cork.

Marion Casey of Crawford Street, Kilrush, County Clare, was one of two women involved in the verbal abuse and now she has been sentenced to two months imprisonment suspended on condition that she commits no further offences for the next two years.

Sergeant Pat Lyons outlined the background to the incident which occurred at McDonald’s on Daunt Square in Cork.

On February 2 at around 11.30 p.m. Garda Keith Cahill responded to the report of an alleged assault at Daunt’s Square where the complainants were seated at a table in McDonald’s.

“Marion Casey was verbally abusive to the three males present with both ladies calling them ‘refugees’ and shouting ‘ye are only here for our money’ and labelling the men as ‘black bastards’,” Sgt. Lyons said.

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said Marion Casey had no previous conviction for any type of public order offence before this.

“She seems to have been the lesser protagonist in this matter.

“She is 33. She is single and is taking care of her mother back in Clare,” Mr Burke said.

Judge Olann Kelleher said, “You cannot do that or you will end up in prison.”

Mr Burke said the accused realised how serious the matter was.

The judge decided that because she did not have any previous public order conviction he would impose the suspended sentence.