Mon, 19 Jul, 2021 - 14:33

Gardaí appealing for information after thousands of euro worth of tools stolen from parked van in Cork

Anyone with information is asked to contact Macroom gardaí.

Ann Murphy

A FITTED furniture maker is appealing for help in tracing up to €5,000 worth of tools stolen in recent days.

The power tools were stolen in the early hours of Thursday morning from his van, parked in Clondrohid, near Macroom.

Owner Jeremy O’Sullivan said a wallet containing bank cards was also stolen. He contacted his bank to cancel the cards. He said whoever stole the items attempted to use the card three times on Sunday but failed.

Some of the tools are marked with JOS in permanent marker.

He said he and some friends are checking for the items on online classified ad websites but they have not come across them yet.

Among the stolen items were a Makita impact driver, Makita 18 volt drill, Makita hammer drill, Makita jigsaw, Makita angle grinder and 10 batteries for tools.

Mr O’Sullivan said he will have to replace the items if they are not recovered in the coming days.

Gardai are asking anyone with information to contact Macroom garda station on (026) 20590.

