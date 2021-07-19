Gardaí in Cork appealing for witnesses to incident where fruit vendor was threatened by man with knife 

Gardaí in Mallow are appealing for witnesses in relation to a robbery that occurred on the N20 at Quartertown Upper, Mallow at 4.30pm yesterday.

A man approached a fruit vendor which was situated on the N20 (Mallow to Cork road) at Quartertown Upper.

He threatened a staff member with a knife and attempted to steal a sum of cash.

The suspected offender fled the scene in a grey/ silver-coloured Ford Mondeo saloon vehicle in the direction of Annabella Roundabout, Mallow.

The vehicle was later located in Buttevant and seized by Gardaí for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed the incident on the N20 to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on the N20 (between Mallow and Cork city) between at 4.15pm and 4.45pm, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), to make it available to Gardaí.

Gardaí are also appealing to any person who may have information on the grey/ silver-coloured Ford Mondeo car that was recovered in Buttevant yesterday to come forward.

Anyone with any information should contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450.

Investigations are ongoing.