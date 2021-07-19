Owner of Cork gastro pub appeals for the person who carried out vandalism outside his premises to own up or face the consequences

A Cork gastro pub owner has appealed to the person who carried out the vandalism outside his business premises on Saturday night last to make themselves known to the owners by 5pm today or face the authorities' wrath.

CCTV footage outside the Old Market Bar and Bistro in Bandon town caught the perpetrator destroying a flower pot outside the West Cork premises late on Saturday night.

The owner of the Bandon gastro pub Declan Coleman made an impassioned plea via social media yesterday which attracted big publicity. Mr Coleman however said no one has come forward yet to apologise for their actions.

“No one has come forward yet. It happened at 00.22am on Sunday, July 18. There were three people at the scene, but one culprit. He picked up a flower pot and was struggling with it going up the street, so he dropped it and left a mess behind.”

Mr Coleman said if the culprit comes in to apologise before 5pm today, he will accept the apology and make a donation to Marymount Hospice. The alternative is to hand over the CCTV footage to Bandon Garda Station.

“Our doors are open all day today. The culprit has his chance to come in and apologise."

"I firmly believe that he has seen all the publicity on social media. I will make a donation to Marymount if he comes in to apologise. If Marymount gets something out of this, it is happy days. If he doesn’t come in before 5pm today I will be notifying An Garda Síochána.

“We have put a lot of effort into the flowers. There is enough doom and gloom and we are trying to brighten up the place. We travel from Clonakilty on a daily basis to water and take care of them. Before we even got out of bed on Sunday morning the phone was hopping about the vandalism. It has never happened before. It is disappointing,” he added.

The Old Market Bar and Bistro has been closed since December 23, 2020. The owner said he is hoping they will be given the green light to reopen next Monday, July 26.

“We have yet to reopen. We are hoping to reopen next Monday. We can’t wait to get back meeting and serving people once again.”