Warm weather to continue this week for Cork but thundery downpours expected soon

THE heatwave is set to continue this week with high temperatures and sunny spells forecasted for Cork though more showery conditions are expected this weekend.

According to Met Éireann, the warm weather will remain this week with widespread sunshine today with just scattered patches of cloud and highest temperatures of 24 to 27 degrees.

However, it will be a little cloudier along the coast at times and a little cooler.

Tonight is set to be humid with clear skies and some patches of mist and fog but temperatures will remain between 14 and 16 degrees.

Overall this week it will stay very warm with a good deal of sunshine.

Mist & fog continuing to clear this morning, leaving a very warm day with plenty of sunshine, albeit a little cloudier along south and southwest coasts at times with some patchy cloud developing elsewhere also☀️

Highs 24 to 29 degrees generally, slightly less warm along coasts🌡️ pic.twitter.com/hHQkSV2h5F — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) July 19, 2021

Tomorrow will be another very warm and dry day with widespread sunshine.

Temperatures are expected to reach 25 to 28 degrees generally, but staying a few degrees less warm along coasts with sea breezes developing.

On Tuesday night, temperatures will not fall below 14 and 18 degrees with clear spells but mist and fog are expected to develop in a light easterly or variable breeze.

As for Wednesday, temperatures will reach 25 to 29 degrees with the possibility of higher temperatures locally- making for a very hot and dry day.

On Wednesday night, it will again be humid with temperatures not falling back between 15 and 18 degrees.

As for Thursday, highest temperatures of 24 to 28 degrees can be expected with good spells of sunshine throughout the day.

However, the forecaster said it will be a little hazier than previous days.

It will be yet another very warm and humid night with temperatures not falling below 15 to 18 degrees.

Weekend weather

As for Friday, we may see a slight interruption to the dry spells with scattered showers expected to develop in the south with a potential for some thundery downpours in the southern half of the country.

It will be slightly less warm than previous days with temperatures reaching 22 to 26 degrees in a light to moderate easterly breeze.

According to Met Éieann, there is some "uncertainty" in the forecast for the weekend but current indications suggest that it will turn more showery.

"It will be less warm than this week, though temperatures will still reach the low to mid-twenties in many areas."

A High-Temperature Advisory was issued by Met Éireann until Friday as daytime temperatures are set to remain in the high twenties.