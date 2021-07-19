Explainer: What is the latest advice on international travel?

From today, new rules and advice on international travel will come into effect in Ireland and it will be possible to travel internationally.

Travel to Ireland

It is now possible to travel to Ireland from countries within the EU, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, with no requirement to quarantine if individuals have valid proof of: being fully vaccinated, having recovered from Covid-19 or have had a negative PCR test not more than 72 hours prior to arrival.

However, if they are not vaccinated, the public health advice is that they avoid high-risk activities – this includes international travel.

Travellers coming from other countries, including Great Britain, will not have to quarantine if they have valid proof that: they are fully vaccinated, or recovered from Covid 19.

Those who travel on the basis of a negative PCR test will have to self-quarantine quarantine, this can be ended if they receive a second negative PCR test taken from day 5 onwards.

Passengers arriving into Ireland/returning to Ireland must fill out a Passenger Locator Form before departure.

Travel for children

From today, children between the ages of 12 and 17 will be required to have a negative RT-PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival into the country, unless they have valid proof of vaccination or recovery.

Children of any age, travelling with accompanying vaccinated or recovered adults will not be required to self-quarantine post-arrival. However, where one accompanying adult needs to self-quarantine, then all children must also self-quarantine.

Emergency brake

The Government says that due to the ongoing pandemic, and in particular the prevalence of the Delta variant, travel continues to carry an element of risk and travel rules are subject to change at very short notice, including the potential application of the “emergency brake” mechanism.

This ‘emergency brake’ mechanism will be coordinated at EU level to react swiftly to the emergence of a variant of concern or variant of interest.

Government advice will be to avoid travel to a country where the emergency brake has been applied.

People are advised to first check the entry rules of the country they are going to before travelling– destinations will have different rules in place.

EU Digital Covid Cert

From today, Ireland will operate the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

The certificate is not a pre-requisite for travelling but will make it easier to travel safely in Europe, serving as valid proof of vaccination, recovery from Covid or that an individual has had a negative test.

To date, over 1.1 million certificates have been emailed to people and over 600,000 have been posted. A helpline is operational from Monday to assist with issues regarding the certificate and to request a recovery certificate – the helpline number is 1800 851 504.

Before you go

Before people travel, they are advised to :

Check the entry rules of the country you are going to – destinations will have different rules in place

Check the rules that apply to children travelling – destinations will have different rules/testing requirements

Have your Digital Covid Certificate – this will make it easier to travel in Europe

When leaving on your trip

Check the travel advice for the country you want to visit – destinations will have different rules in place

Fill out your Passenger Locator Form Bring your Digital Covid Cert with you

Allow plenty of time in the airport/port – there are now more checks in place to keep us all safe so it will take a bit more time to get through

When returning from your trip/travelling to Ireland

Fill out a Passenger Locator Form Have your Digital Covid Cert with you – you may be asked for this when you arrive back in Ireland

Allow plenty of time in the airport/port – there are now more checks in place to keep us all safe so it will take a bit more time to get through (* An antigen test will not be accepted for entry/return to Ireland, only a PCR test will be accepted)

For full details on international travel see gov.ie/travel