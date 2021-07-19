Unpredictability of long Covid in children means frontline staff are dealing with a 'new beast', warns Cork paediatrician

Dr Niamh Lynch, a consultant in paediatrics at the Bon Secours Hospital, in Cork City, is warning parents to be on high alert for long Covid-19 symptoms in their children, following a significant number of cases.
Dr Lynch said: “I am only seeing a tiny snapshot of the overall general picture. The people who are seeing these children the most are GPs.
“Only a portion of children go on to see a paediatrician. My GP colleagues tell me that the numbers of children they are seeing with lingering symptoms are quite high.”
She said that long Covid-19 is not the only threat to a child’s health.
“I have seen children with Covid, long Covid, and the late effects of paediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome (PIMS-TS).
“Children with the latter were the sickest of all three. PIMS-TS is not long Covid, but, rather, a delayed reaction to the illness that can affect the heart of children. It’s a very severe illness.”