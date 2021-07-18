Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 19:40

Watch: Rare sighting of dolphin in Cork's River Lee captured on video

Dolphin swimming in the River Lee.

Breda Graham

What appears to be a dolphin has been captured on camera swimming in the River Lee in Cork city.

The dolphin, which was seen by a passer-by in the city yesterday, can be seen popping up to the surface in the video footage.

 

Elsewhere in Cork, people are taking to the water by boat in the hopes they will catch a glimpse of the impressive aquatic animals that are often found off the coast of Cork.

TD Christopher O’Sullivan shared a clip to Twitter of a fin whale blow that was captured off the coast of Coartmacsherry in West Cork.

 

Others in Cork stayed on land to explore the flora and fauna in the sunshine which is set to continue until Friday.

