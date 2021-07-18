Watch: Rare sighting of dolphin in Cork's River Lee captured on video

What appears to be a dolphin has been captured on camera swimming in the River Lee in Cork city.

The dolphin, which was seen by a passer-by in the city yesterday, can be seen popping up to the surface in the video footage.

There's some kind of cetacean in the River Lee in Cork City. Some kinda dolphin or porpoise? pic.twitter.com/TRepBImUgo — Darren Martyn (@_darrenmartyn) July 17, 2021

Elsewhere in Cork, people are taking to the water by boat in the hopes they will catch a glimpse of the impressive aquatic animals that are often found off the coast of Cork.

TD Christopher O’Sullivan shared a clip to Twitter of a fin whale blow that was captured off the coast of Coartmacsherry in West Cork.

Sound on for the awesome sound of a fin whale blow.

Recorded today off Courtmacsherry, West Cork with @atlanticwhales. pic.twitter.com/BxlySVeOlU — Christopher O’Sullivan TD (@COSullivanTD) July 17, 2021

Others in Cork stayed on land to explore the flora and fauna in the sunshine which is set to continue until Friday.

.

Summer in Cork



…it’s wonderful to see the European style outdoor living which is magically transforming the city, like this shady spot for an al fresco cafe on the Marina#marina #cortado #cork @corkbeo @yaycork pic.twitter.com/WmdNaPhXmE — Chris Luke (@DrChrisLukeCork) July 18, 2021

Lovey day in west Cork. The converted petrol forecourt with trad music is pure class. pic.twitter.com/gqu2mTaQ3O — Dónal Hassett (@donalhassett1) July 18, 2021