Man 'squared up' to Garda in car park of Cork hotel

A man who drank a bottle of vodka while sitting in a car parked outside a hotel in Cork "squared up" to a member of An Garda Síochána.

Now 28-year-old Shane O’Sullivan of 20 Somerton Road, Ballinlough, Cork, has been given a two months suspended sentence for engaging in threatening behaviour.

He was fined €300 for being drunk and danger.

Garda Seán Hahessy went to a call in relation to intoxicated man in a car at Vienna Woods hotel on June 28 at 6 p.m.

Shane O’Sullivan’s eyes were bloodshot, his speech was slurred and there was an empty vodka bottle beside him.

He became aggressive.

Numerous members of the public present and he refused to stop “Mr O’Sullivan then began squaring up to Garda Hahessy and continued to be aggressive,” Sgt. Pat Lyons said.

Eddie Burke said the defendant over-reacted when he was told he was going to be arrested and “it caused a difficulty in his mind.”