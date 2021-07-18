Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 16:33

Woman with 30 convictions for shoplifting jailed for latest thefts at Cork stores

Liam Heylin

THREE incidents of shoplifting brought a woman’s theft convictions to a total of 30 and now she has been jailed for six months.

29-year-old Miranda Keenan said through Shane Collins-Daly defence solicitor that she is a mother-of-five.

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “She always uses her young children when she is about to be sentenced.” 

Formerly living at emergency B&B accommodation, she was recently housed in Ballyphehane, Mr Collins-Daly said.

The thefts for which she has now been sentenced occurred in August last year at Aldi on Skehard Road and before that in August 2019 at two shops in Cork city centre – Dealz in Merchants Quay and the Day to Day shop on Patrick Street.

Mr Collins-Daly said the defendant told him she had not been getting into trouble in recent times.

“She knows herself it cannot go on,” the solicitor said.

