Man avoids jail after stealing thermometer from Cork pharmacy

A thermometer costing €60 was stolen from a pharmacy by a man with 14 previous theft convictions and now he has avoided a jail term.

Connie O’Donoghue of St. Anthony’s Park, Knocknaheeny Cork, pleaded guilty to theft at Cork District Court.

Defence solicitor Shane Collins-Daly said the value of the item had been repaid.

Mr Collins-Daly said that although the accused had 14 theft convictions he did not have a theft conviction for a long time and that the last conviction dated back to November 2017.

“Although he has a very bad record he has none in recent times. There was a cluster of offences around this time when he had a significant deterioration of his mental health.”

Sentencing the 32-year-old, Judge Olann Kelleher, said “I take into consideration that he received psychiatric care. He would automatically go to jail but for the contents of the medical report.”

The judge then imposed a sentence of ten months which he suspended on condition that the accused would commit no further offences in the next two years.

Judge Kelleher warned O’Donoghue he would serve the sentence if he was caught stealing again.

“I have to balance out my duty to the shopkeepers as well,” Judge Kelleher said.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that on April 4 2018 the property was stolen from Sam McAuley’s pharmacy in Blackpool, Cork.