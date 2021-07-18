Taoiseach says focus is on 'dealing with pandemic' but no one inhibited from pursuing investigation into nursing homes

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) is primarily responsible for overseeing nursing homes in terms of quality and standards.

Speaking in Cork on Saturday, Mr Martin said the primary focus of the Government is “dealing with the pandemic” but that “no one is inhibited in terms of pursuing an investigation in such an investigation is necessary”.

It comes after Minister of State with responsibility for mental health and older people Mary Butler held meetings with families of loved ones who died in nursing homes and with officials from HIQA following RTÉ Investigates recent investigation into alleged neglect in some nursing homes across the country.

A spokesperson told the Irish Examiner that where abuse is a potentially criminal matter, it is the full expectation of Minister Butler and the department that any such instances would be referred to An Garda Síochána in the first instance.

When asked how gardaí would take on that responsibility without the powers to do it, Mr Martin said:

The body and the agency that is primarily responsible in relation overseeing nursing homes in terms of quality and standards is HIQA.

“They done very significant work over the last year or so in relation to that issue but again, I think any investigation in terms of any allegations that are made, no one is inhibited in terms of pursuing an investigation if such an investigation is necessary.”

When asked if Minister Butler will be carrying out an investigation he said: “At the moment what we’re doing is dealing with the pandemic. I think it’s important we say that. I think the most important thing we do now is concentrate on the pandemic and protecting people, all hands on deck, particularly the health service.

We simply have to have our key personnel in the health service focused on dealing with the pandemic and in terms of any subsequent inquiries.

"My view has always been that they have to be about evaluating how we did as a country, learn lessons from that so that we can inform future practices and future behaviour in terms of a future pandemic or future emergencies,” he said.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said that “fatal flaws” were exposed in health and social services at the beginning of the pandemic and that steps must now be taken to identify such problems and ensure they do not happen again.

“Many nursing homes were unprepared for any infectious disease outbreak, and the consequences were devastating for the families which have lost more than 2,000 relatives in these institutions alone.

“I want to commend the many nursing home staff who worked so hard under considerable pressure and stress during the pandemic to do their best to look after those in their care.

However, it is clear that the sector as a whole was unable to cope effectively due to chronic understaffing, weak governance arrangements, poor safeguarding provision, and a lack of investment.

The Irish Association of Social Workers (IASW) said that neither the Government, nor other relevant authorities, can claim to be surprised by the findings of the RTÉ Investigates programme and that the IASW alerted the Government, the HSE and the Covid-19 Nursing Homes Expert Panel during the pandemic of the increased risks of organisational abuse and neglect posed by the prolonged cocooning of residents behind closed doors of nursing homes and provided solutions to improve safeguarding.