Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 17:54

Gardaí issue warning about illegal parking at beaches in warm weather

Gardaí in Cork have said that there are parking issues on beaches across the county as the warm weather continues this weekend. Picture Dan Linehan.

Breda Graham

Gardaí in Cork have said that there are parking issues on beaches across the county as the warm weather continues this weekend.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána told The Echo that while there is not much additional traffic on the roads, there have been multiple complaints made in relation to parking issues on beaches.

In a statement, An Garda Síochána said: “An Garda Síochána reminds and encourages the public to social distance and follow public health guidelines when attending these locations.

The good weather can lead to dangerous illegal parking at these locations. An Garda Síochána wants people to enjoy the weather but do so safely.

“Parking illegally can lead to unnecessary risk and dangers such as pedestrians being forced to walk along dangerous roads. It can also prevent emergency services from gaining access to these amenities at seaside locations which could lead to the loss of life.

Sunbathers Lynn O'Sullivan and Eleanor Busteed enjoy the fine weather at Garrylucas, Co. Cork, Ireland. Picture: David Creedon.

“We encourage the public to plan their journeys and think safety first when parking your vehicle. The outcome of parking illegally could be far more serious than a FCPN or vehicle towing and puts others and your own life at risk.” 

Met Éireann has forecasted that the good weather is set to continue for the rest of the weekend.

There is a 'high' UV warning in place, meaning adults should wear at least SPF 30 outdoors, while children should use at least SPF 50.

It will be slightly cooler along coasts where sea breezes develop, but another warm night is in store with temperatures around 12 to 16 degrees.

