Opening of People's Park on Haulbowline Island 'marks a real turning point' for Cork Harbour

The Mayor of the County of Cork has congratulated the project team behind People’s Park, the Haulbowline Island recreational amenity which was officially opened today.

Speaking at the official opening which was also attended by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Minister for Defence Simon Coveney and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath, she said that the multi-award-winning project is “widely regarded as a model of best practice and the result today is a great amenity for local communities and a valuable asset for the entire Cork Harbour region”.

Pictured at the opening of the Haulbowline Island Recreational Amenity are, from left: Cllr. Gillian Coughlan; Minister Michael McGrath; An Taoiseach Micheál Martin; Cormac Ó Suilleabháin, Senior Engineer, Cork County Council and Tim Lucey, Chief Executive, Cork County Council. Pic: Brian Lougheed.

In the largest project of its kind to date in Ireland, the Haulbowline Remediation by Cork County Council has transformed the former East Tip site into a 22-acre People’s Park in the middle of Cork Harbour.

Haulbowline, home to the headquarters of the Irish Naval Service, was also formerly the location of Ireland’s only steelworks from 1939 until its closure in 2001, during which time 650,000 cubic metres of by-products from the steel production was deposited.

The extensive remediation of the site saw the delivery onto the island of over 15,000 HGV loads of material, 47,000 tonnes of rock armour material to protect the shoreline, 180,000 tonnes of subsoil and 37,000 tonnes of topsoil, transforming the site into a scenic landscaped recreational amenity.

Complete with 4kms of fully accessible pathways, a 1km jogging circuit, playing pitches and seating areas that lend themselves to remarkable views of the harbour and wildlife observation, the island has hundreds of native tree mixes and plants to promote biodiversity.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, said:

The remediation of the East Tip was always going to be challenging. Cork County Council, with funding from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine and in collaboration with a range of stakeholders, including local residents, have risen to that challenge with phenomenal success.

Speaking at the opening Taoiseach Micheál Martin said that the park is “a pearl among a string of initiatives which do justice to the second largest harbour in the world”.

“The development of the harbour as a tourist amenity will provide immense dividends, in terms of employment and leisure, to both the local community and visitors from far and wide,” he said.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney, who said he spent much of his childhood on the waters of Cork Harbour, said that the opening of the park “marks a real turning point in the story of the Islands remediation to an area of real civic worth to the community and also as a suitable home to our naval service”.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said that the opening of the park has been a long time in the making and acknowledged “all the hard work involved in delivering this valuable amenity which has already proven to be so popular since it opened to the public”.

This Park is another step towards the fulfillment of the immense potential of the harbour area as a tourist and amenity hub, and will complement the tourist attractions such as Spike Island and at Camden Fort Meagher.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said it was “an incredibly proud day” for Cork County Council and began by thanking the Government for its support to local government over the past 18 months who he said have been “incredible in terms of sustaining local government and trusting local government to be the lead in terms of supporting communities and businesses across the country”.

“I think there is a new-found level of confidence in what local government can do. I think it was always there but I think we have come into our own and we look forward to working across the range of government departments that we’ve worked with and some new departments that we work with over the last 18 months in a much more collaborative way so that this entire society can benefit from all of our efforts into the future,” he said.

Mr Lucey continued: “A huge undertaking, this remediation project is of national and international importance. Its remarkable success clearly demonstrates the importance of collaboration and public engagement. Cork County Council has received great support throughout the project from stakeholders and residents and with that Haulbowline East Tip has been completely transformed from a disused wasteland into a remarkable asset for the Cork Harbour Economy.”