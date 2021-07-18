Sun, 18 Jul, 2021 - 08:31

'I have been working a long time towards this moment': Meg gets send-off as she heads to the Olympics

Meg is a senior Irish gymnast who delivered Ireland’s first World Cup podium finish at the 2019 World Challenge Cup in Turkey winning silver on Uneven Bars. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

DOUGLAS Gymnastics club member Meg Ryan got a send off from the club and her family and neighbours at Broadale this week as she head to Toyko to represent Ireland at the Olympics.

Meg is a multiple gold medallist at national level and also won the ‘Rising Star’ award at the 2017 Gymnastics Ireland National Awards and was the Irish flag bearer at the European Youth Olympics 2017.

Meg will compete in the Women’s All-Around event on Sunday next, July 25.

Meg Ryan, who will represent Ireland in artistic gymnastics at the Olympics in Tokyo gets a send off from neighbours and friends at Broadale , Maryborough Hill
She said that it is still “unreal” to her that she will be going to the Olympics, the news only settled in when she, and fellow gymnast Rhys McClenaghan, who has also been selected, went to collect their official olympics kit.

“I have been working a long time towards this moment, I started when I was about four or five years old, and have been working in the Gymnastics pathway since I was eight. It’s great to be continuing on and competing in Tokyo,” Meg added.

Meg will compete across four events — the vault, uneven bars, the balance beam and the floor exercise. She has previously taken part in the European Youth Olympic fFestivals, but this is set to be the biggest challenge she has faced to date.

She will have to complete qualification rounds to earn a spot in the finals, and will be judged on execution, degree of difficulty and overall presentation skills.

