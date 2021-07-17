Sat, 17 Jul, 2021 - 15:06

Ireland reports highest five day average Covid-19 cases since February

He said there is a particularly high incidence in people aged between 16 and 30, and the high case numbers are translating into increasing numbers in hospital and intensive care units.

Ireland is reporting its highest five-day average of Covid-19 cases since the middle of February.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said the incidence has risen to more than 180 cases per 100,000 people, and the country is reporting a five-day average of more than 800 cases a day.

Dr Glynn said 60% of the adult population are fully vaccinated but over two-and-a-half million adults and children who are not fully protected through vaccination, describing a “really big reservoir of people who are still vulnerable to this disease over the weeks to come”.

“A key message over the coming days is for people who are not vaccinated to really be careful about indoor settings, if at all possible meet up outdoors, make use of the good weather that we have at the moment." 

“Do not meet up with other people indoors if you can avoid it at all, and if you are meeting with others indoors make sure that those areas are well ventilated, that windows are open.

Symptoms

“And a key message for anyone is that if you have any symptoms at all of a cold or flu, including symptoms like a headache, sore throat, or if you have a runny nose, blocked nose, blocked sinuses, please come forward and get a test … isolate and get a test, don’t meet up with your friends, don’t go to work and don’t meet up with family members if you have any of those symptoms.” 

Dr Glynn also appealed for anyone who is not yet vaccinated to come forward to receive the jab.

